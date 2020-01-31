Demi Lovato Talks Her Stunning Grammys Performance: ‘I Was Just Overwhelmed’

Grammy viewers had their breaths taken away watching Demi Lovato’s comeback performance.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, the singer talked about performing her new single “Anyone” at the award show.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Reveals The ‘Beautiful And Amazing’ Moment She Came Out To Her Parents

“I was really proud of the vocal and I thought, I’ve never had a moment like this, you know, where I’ve sat down at a piano or that I’ve stood next to a piano and sang my heart out,” she said.

Lovato added that in writing the song, she had thought to herself, “If I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.”

Asked whether, after suffering an overdose in 2018, Lovato was really considering giving up music altogether, she responded, “Absolutely.”

She then added, “We didn’t know what was going to happen… We didn’t know how healthy I’d be when I left, it was a scary time in my life, for sure.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato & Sean Hayes Are Tongue-Tied In ‘Will & Grace’ Bloopers

Lovato was also asked about flubbing the opening and having to start the song over.

“I think I was just overwhelmed and overtaken by emotion,” she said. “When I performed the song, I looked at the front row and I saw my mom and my two sisters, and I think seeing them in the front row just overwhelmed me with emotion.”

As for the response from fans and others in the music community, Lovato said, “I’m just really, really grateful that the response has been so awesome. I think people are able to hear that song for what it is, which is a very emotional plea for anyone else listening.”