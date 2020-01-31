Elton John Forced To Leave Stage And Cancel Concert In Australia Due To Heavy Storm

Elton John really got caught in the rain.

The legendary singer was in the middle of a concert at Rochford Wines at Yarra Valley in Victoria, Australia, when he suddenly had to cut the show short, due to heavy rain and a hailstorm.

In footage shared by audience members on social media, John could be seen escorted by assistants off the stage as the storm got worse.

According to the Herald Sun, John began the concert by noting the high temperature, telling the crowd, “It’s f**king hot!”

He added, “Thank you for buying a ticket to the show. We love doing it, even though it’s hot.”

After being forced off stage, the show’s organizers released a statement that said, “Unfortunately due to tonight’s short but heavy downpour that occurred 95 minutes into Elton John’s set resulting in damage to musical instruments and monitors on stage, the show could not continue.

“We too are upset about the impact of the weather on tonight’s show. Please hang on to your tickets to await further information. As soon as we have any further details we will let you know. At this stage tomorrow’s show is proceeding as planned.”