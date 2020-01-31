Elon Musk Drops New EDM Track ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’

Elon Musk is the talk of social media after dropping a new EDM track titled “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe”.

The Tesla boss released the song on Soundcloud.

Lyrics include, “Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s true. Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s you.”

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Musk changed his Twitter name to E “D” M to mark the release, and shared numerous snaps of himself in the studio.

RELATED: Grimes Reveals She And Elon Musk Are Expecting Their First Child With NSFW Instagram Pic

See some of the reaction to the release below.

Up at 1:30am listening to an Elon Musk original on soundcloud. What happened to me?? https://t.co/6k0oYMjWVK — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) January 31, 2020

Go to bed Elon ur drunk 😂 https://t.co/9G7vl02yid — Anti-Hero (@LastmanOnFire) January 31, 2020

New ring tone!! 😃 — Allan Harding (@alharding) January 31, 2020

One of the greatest artists of my generation. Tru and powerful. ✨ https://t.co/md0LxtddOH — Héctor Trejo (Bully) (@HectorTrejo) January 31, 2020

Waiting for Elon's Wikipedia page to be updated with 'singer-songwriter' https://t.co/ERzme0CQGK — Ryan Browne (@Ryan_Browne_) January 31, 2020

The single is a followup to Musk’s “RIP Harambe” track, a tribute to the zoo gorilla that was shot in 2016 after a three-year-old boy fell into its enclosure.

RELATED: Grimes Expresses Love For Elon Musk, Admits Headlines About Their Relationship Were ‘Disturbing’

Musk’s mom Maye recently sat down with ET Canada to talk about her new book A Woman Makes A Plan, which reveals new details about her family and her life: