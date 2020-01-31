Drake And Future ‘Leak’ New Single ‘Desires’

By Corey Atad.

Drake and Future. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage
Drake and Future have a Friday surprise for everyone.

The rappers have dropped their latest collaboration, a single called “Desires”, which was released on the OVO SoundCloud account and labelled as a “leak.”

But just in case anyone was worried that the song had been leaked unofficially, Drake himself promoted the SoundCloud single on his Instagram account.

The new song follows last month’s “Life Is Good”, their first collaboration since the 2015 album What a Time to Be Alive.

