Dua Lipa Gets ‘Physical’ In Sizzling New Music Video

Dua Lipa is hitting the dance floor in the new music video for “Physical”, the latest single off her upcoming second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

In the video, Dua Lipa is joined by numerous dancers for a choreographed routine, with animated segments interspersed involving a giant gem that floats above the dance floor.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” said Dua Lipa in a statement about Future Nostalgia, via Rolling Stone.

“I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few,” she added.

Future Nostalgia is set to drop on April 3.