Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Inner Dave Grohl With Foo Fighters Cover

Kelly Clarkson knows how to rock out.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers The White Stripes With Help From USC Marching Band

In a new “Kellyoke” segment on her daytime talk show, the host sang a cover of the Foo Fighters’ 2002 song “All My Life”.

Standing on stage with a band backing her up, Clarkson did her best Dave Grohl-esque growling voice to totally nail the song.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ With ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy

The cover follows other recent “Kellyoke” performances of Patty Griffin’s “No Bad News” and the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army”.