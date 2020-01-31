Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn Reaches Out To Taylor Swift As Singer Slams Her In ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary

Republican senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement as Taylor Swift criticized her in her new documentary “Miss Americana”.

Swift called out Blackburn’s views on women and LGBTQ issues, but the politician focused her statement on working with the musician to improve artists’ rights.

Blackburn said Thursday, as the doc was released Friday, according to Variety: “Taylor is an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter, and Nashville is fortunate to be the centre of her creative universe.

“While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community’s collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering.

“The Music Modernization Act was a huge win for creators, and the BOTS Act for fans. Growing support behind the AM-FM Act will close loopholes blocking compensation for radio play.”

She added, “I welcome any further opportunities to work with Tennessee’s and the nation’s creative communities to protect intellectual property and ensure appropriate compensation for their creations. On that note, I wish Taylor the best — she’s earned it.”

The comments come as Swift’s film hit Netflix, with her reportedly commenting on how Blackburn “votes against fair pay for women.”

She said, according to Variety: “She votes against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which is just basically protecting us from domestic abuse and stalking. Stalking.

“She thinks that if you’re a gay couple, or even if you look like a gay couple, you should be allowed to be kicked out of a restaurant. It’s really basic human rights, and it’s right and wrong at this point, and I can’t see another commercial and see her disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values.’ Those aren’t Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That’s not what we stand for.”

