Loretta Lynn Says Country Music Is ‘Dead’: ‘I’m Getting Mad About It’

Loretta Lynn is not impressed with the current state of country music.

In a recent interview with Martina McBride on her “Vocal Point” podcast, the country icon shares her thoughts on modern country music, declaring the genre “is dead.”

“I think it’s a shame. I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die,” she tells McBride. “I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.”

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The “Independence Day” singer pointed out that Lynn seemed “mad” with modern country music, to which she responded: “Yeah. I’m getting mad about it. I am. Because it’s ridiculous.”

“I’m not happy at all. I think that they’re completely losing it,” added the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer. “And I think that’s a sad situation because we should never let country music die. I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the greatest. It’s been around, as far as I’m concerned, longer than any of it.”