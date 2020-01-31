Sean Hayes Returns To Guest Host ‘Ellen’, Welcomes Matt Bomer To Sample Super Bowl Snacks

Fans who tune in to Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” might think they’ve accidentally tuned in to Global‘s “Will & Grace” — but nope, it’s just Sean Hayes returning to fill in for DeGeneres while she takes the day off.

Hayes welcomes guest Matt Bomer to discuss his role on the upcoming third season of “Sinners”, which debuts Thursday, Feb. 6, on Showcase.

Bomer can also be seen on the current — and final — season of “Will & Grace”, playing Will’s (Eric McCormack) news anchor boyfriend McCoy Whitman. During their chat, Hayes and Bomer reveal why the unique “Will & Grace” shooting schedule has made the revived sitcom the “best-kept secret in Hollywood.”

Later in the show, Hayes and Bomer sample some super snacks in a special Super Bowl edition of “Taste Buds”.

This marks the fourth time Hayes has filled in on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. For this episode’s monologue, he takes a comedic look at what the future could look like.

In addition, Hayes also shares a sneak peek at his new big-screen comedy “Lazy Susan”, which he also wrote. Hayes plays a woman named Susan, who wants everything but is determined to do absolutely nothing to get it, with Allison Janney, Matthew Broderick, and Margo Martindale also starring.

“Lazy Susan” opens in the U.S. and Canada, day-and-date in cinemas and VOD on April 3.