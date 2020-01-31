Taylor Swift Drops New Single ‘Only The Young’ From Documentary ‘Miss Americana’

Taylor Swift is getting political in her latest song.

On Friday, along with her new Netflix documentary “Miss Americana”, the 30-year-old singer released a new single titled “Only The Young”.

The song features several thinly veiled references to Donald Trump and the current political climate in the U.S.

“You did all that you could do/ The game was rigged, the ref got tricked,” Swift sings. “The wrong ones think they’re right/ We were outnumbered — this time.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Swift discussed the writing of the song at an intense political moment.

“I wrote it after the midterm elections, when there were so many young people who rallied for their candidate, whether it was a senator or congressman or congresswoman,” she explained. “It was hard to see so many people feel like they had canvassed and done everything and tried so hard.

“I saw a lot of young people’s hopes dashed. And I found that to be particularly tragic, because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of gun violence, and student loans and trying to figure out how to start their lives and how to pay their bills, and climate change, and are we going to war — all these horrific situations that we find ourselves facing right now.”