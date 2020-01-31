Megan Thee Stallion Shares New Details Of Her New Upcoming Persona

New year, new Megan Thee Stallion!

The 24-year-old rapper, who previously rose to fame with personas like “Hot Girl Meg” and “Tina Snow”, is now getting ready to showcase a whole new character to the world in her debut album.

“Suga is here to basically let girls know that it’s okay to be a mess,” Megan told ET Canada at Bud Light’s Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami Thursday night. “You might be going through it, but Suga will teach you how to get through it.”

Megan continued to explain that she would love for Rihanna to collaborate with her on the new project because the Barbadian singer’s care-free vibe would work well with her new persona.

“She’s just a person who doesn’t care too much, and she’s super free. I feel like that’s me too so we would sound really good on the track together,” Megan said.

This wouldn’t be the first time the female rapper linked up with a female powerhouse. Megan recently dropped the braggadocios lead single from the soundtrack for the upcoming “Birds of Prey” movie called “Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend” with former Fifth Harmony member, Normani.

“Normani is so bomb. We’re all pretty turnt in Houston, but Normani is pretty mellow and cool so we balance each other when we hang out,” Megan said. “So when they wanted me to do a song for the movie and they already had the hook, I was like, ‘I’m not a singer so who can I ask to be on the hook?’ And I was like, ‘you know we need to get Normani on this.’ And we did it!”

When asked if there were any other powerful female artists that she’s waiting to get into the studio with, Megan couldn’t help but blurt out Beyonce.

“We love Beyonce! I’m her number one fan,” she said. “I actually just met Beyonce. I mean shoot, I feel like I already made it. You can’t tell me nothing.”