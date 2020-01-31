There Are ‘People Worth Saving’ In New ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ Super Bowl Ad

John Krasinski’s much-anticipated horror sequel is getting prime billing on Super Bowl Sunday.

A 30-second ad for “A Quiet Place: Part II” will air during the game, giving fans a taste of the thrills awaiting them.

The trailer opens with Krasinski running from the initial monster attack, set before the first film. We then see Emily Blunt and her kids making their way out into the world to find other survivors.

“There are people out there,” she says. “People worth saving.”

“A Quiet Place: Part II” hits theatres March 20.