PETA Hit With Backlash For Co-Opting Colin Kaepernick’s Message In Banned Super Bowl Commercial

The NFL and Fox have banned a PETA commercial from airing during the Super Bowl on Sunday, according to the animal rights organization — and then received some unexpected backlash for it.

PETA say they submitted the ad, which features forest creatures taking a knee in reference to football player Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 peaceful protest action that shone a spotlight on racial injustice and inequality in the U.S. PETA claim the spot has been “positively acknowledged by Kaepernick himself.” The ad calls for viewers to “end speciesism” and treat all living creatures equally — from bears and mice to foxes and humans — to “challenge people to expand their concept of injustice to include humans’ injustice against other species.”

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Partners With PETA To Get People To Stop Declawing Their Cats

“Humans may differ in appearance from the birds, fish, and other animals who share the world with us. But we all think and feel, and when it comes to the capacity for pain, hunger, fear, thirst, love, joy, and loneliness or simply the desire to live, we’re all the same,” PETA say on their website.

PETA tell TMZ they submitted the ad to Fox for approval back in December. On Jan. 3 the organization were informed the commercial was being discussed internally and they would have an answer ASAP. According to PETA, multiple followups from the group had gone unanswered but allege the ad agency was told the NFL was pressuring Fox to reject the ad. However, according to TMZ, an NFL source says it’s “ultimately up to the network carrying the game, not the NFL, to approve or reject all ads.”

Neither Fox nor the NFL has responded to PETA’s claims.

Once the commercial was made public, some of the reaction may not have been what PETA had been expecting. In fact, the organization received backlash on social media for co-opting Kaepernick’s message for their own purposes. Check out a sample of tweets calling out PETA:

How y’all take a gesture that’s symbolic of black Americans’ fight against police brutality, apply it to animals & think it’s a good idea??? — Acacia (@kayoticcc) January 31, 2020

the PETA advertising committee cooking up another classic pic.twitter.com/VZyuxHXPnA — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) January 31, 2020

Co-optation, appropriation, and why animals are more important than supporting actual Black people: A PETA memoir. https://t.co/DtanczsCIG — Charles H.F. Davis III (@hfdavis) January 31, 2020

Given PETA’s history of appropriating symbols of black social & political struggle, I guess I shouldn’t be shocked by this. But I’ll admit it. I didn’t see “Super Bowl commercial where a grizzly bear takes a knee” coming. https://t.co/Hbr5wSWDZT — Dr. Joshua Bennett (@SirJoshBennett) January 31, 2020

Not wanting to add more views or attention to PETA but I'm so tired of how consistently their "activism" is deeply oppressive, offensive, and degrading to ACTUAL HUMAN BEINGS. Of course, we shouldn't be cruel to animals but the real oppression of Black folks is not equivalent. — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) January 31, 2020