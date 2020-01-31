Jason Tartick Calls Pilot Pete’s Season Of ‘The Bachelor’ An ‘Inconsistent S**t Show’

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Jason Tartick doesn’t exactly understand what is happening throughout the franchise’s current season.

“If I had to sum up the whole season in one word, it would be inconsistent,” Tartick exclusively told ET Canada at Bud Light’s Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami Thursday night. “It’s like one week we have a villain, and the next week that same girl is the hero. It’s all over the place flopping.”

RELATED: Brett Kissel Drops Music Video Starring Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick For New Single ‘Drink About Me’

Due to confusing storylines, girls getting sent home for hearsay and former “Bachelorette” Hannah B’s consistent pattern of popping back up during Pilot Pete’s journey to find love, Tartick said the show is “kind of a s**t show, honestly.”

According to Tartick, he thought Hannah B’s initial gesture, showing up at the mansion and returning the wings he gave her on that same night when just a contestant was “cute and endearing,” but the more she showed up, the more Tartick thought it was “a little much.”

RELATED: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alums Joe Amabile And Kendall Long Call It Quits

“I don’t know if she was lost in the moment or if she had a purpose, because if she did, what was that purpose?” Tartick asked. “If the purpose was to get him back, well, that didn’t end up happening and it just didn’t seem like that was her intent. It was a little confusing, honestly.”

“I think Pilot Pete is a little hung up on Hannah still,” he continued. “But on top of that I just don’t know if he was prepared for the undertaking of what this franchise is. I also think he’s too nice of a guy. Instead of him being like, ‘this is my show and I’m here to find my wife,’ he’s just like so pure and authentic and he wants to be so nice to everyone that unfortunately you can see he’s getting train rolled right now.”

As for his own relationship with former “Bachelorette”, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tartick says all is well in paradise.

“We have two dogs. We just rescued our new second dog from South Korea so we’re really just having a good time sitting back and watching Pilot Pete’s season.”

“The Bachelor” airs Monday 8 p.m. ET on ABC.