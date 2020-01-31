Brett Kissel Features His Family In New Music Video For ‘She Drives Me Crazy’

Canadian country music star Brett Kissel has just dropped the music video for his latest single “She Drives Me Crazy”.

Featured on Kissel’s new album Now or Never, the song celebrates the females in the singer’s life in the family-inspired clip. Along with his two daughters Mila, 4, Aria, 2, and his wife Cecilia, the cast and crew are made up almost entirely of women.

“Cecilia and I wanted this great female energy to surround our daughters so they can see that even though you can be in front of the camera, there’s so many incredible things that happen behind the camera,” Kissel tells ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

“It’s a day I will never forget and always remember for my little kids.”

“She Drives Me Crazy” is featured on Kissel’s new album Now or Never along with his No. 1 single “Drink About Me”.