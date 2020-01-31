John Stamos Takes Darren Criss On A Fun-Filled Couples Trip To Disneyland As A Wedding Gift

Nearly a year after Darren Criss tied the knot in New Orleans, he and wife Mia had the most epic, fun-filled trip to Disneyland with John Stamos and his wife Caitlin.

The two couples look like they had a blast, sharing photos of their double date on Instagram. Both Caitlin and Stamos’s accounts feature pics of the group in costume, having a blast on rides like Space Mountain and enjoying luxury Disneyland perks like the luxe eatery Royal 21 and the exclusive Club 33. The Stamoses are Disney lovers, with Caitlin frequently posting pictures of the couple’s visits to Disney parks on her Instagram.

RELATED: Ewan McGregor Responds To Claims Disney+ Has Put Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Star Wars’ Series On Hold

Stamos posted a photo of himself in a Rapunzel dress with the newlyweds sporting matching bride-and-groom Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears.

“@darrencriss & @miavoncriss cashing in on their wedding present Disney Day from me and @caitlinskybound,” he wrote on a series of photos of the group in various Disney-themed attire.

Check out the photos from their trip below.

Instagram/@caitlinskybound

Instagram/@caitlinskybound