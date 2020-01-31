Watch The New Music Video For ‘Moving On’ From Leonard Cohen’s Juno-Nominated Posthumous Album

A new music video for the song “Moving On” off of Leonard Cohen’s posthumous album Thanks For The Dance has just been released online.

The video by Laure Prouvost and collaborator Ciarán Wood is a tribute to the Greek island of Hydra, a refuge and retreat for Cohen throughout his life.

“There’s a nostalgic Mediterranean romance in the music and the vocal delivery,” says Adam Cohen, the son of the late music icon and producer of Thanks For The Dance, in a statement. “We wanted to conjure the narrator’s memories of Hydra, Greece, put him back in the house where he wrote ‘Bird On A Wire’ with the ghostly presence of Marianne in the next room.”

Featuring unreleased songs by Cohen, who died in 2016, Thanks For The Dance was released last year and is nominated for a Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year. The music videos for each song are “an imagery interpretation of Cohen’s life and lyrics that is deeply personal to each filmmaker involved.”