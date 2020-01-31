‘Law & Order: SVU’ Kills Off Character With A Close Connection To Olivia Benson

SPOILER ALERT: A shocking twist from this week’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” will be revealed below, so proceed with caution.

Currently in its 21st season — making it the longest-running live-action series in TV history — “Law & Order” can still shake things up and surprise its legions of loyal viewers.

The procedural crime drama proved that on Thursday’s episode with the shocking death of a character near and dear to the heart of Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

As viewers witnessed, Benson learned that ex-boyfriend Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke) was planning to retire, but that wasn’t the only news he revealed: he’s been diagnosed with cancer, which has progressed to his brain, and has less than a year to live.

In order to clear his conscience of an incident from his past that he can no longer remember due to the memory loss caused by his brain cancer, Tucker agreed to wear a wire and get proof that his partner sexually assaulted a woman (guest star Holly Robinson Peete). After getting the evidence and making things right, Tucker then took his own life.

In a conversation on the “SVU” podcast, Burke explained that Tucker was planning suicide from the start of the episode, explaining how he approached it from an actor’s perspective.

“I’m not going to put my wife through this. As honourably as I can possible be to myself and others,” he said. “It’s an existential question, obviously, but at the same time those are the private things the actor figures out for himself.”

He also spoke about acting opposite Hargitay over the years.

“I’ve always just enjoyed acting with her. She’s a rush to act with. She’s 110 per cent there all the time, constantly trying to make it better and that’s been enjoyable over the years, our arc of the relationship,” he added.