Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’: Everything She Says About Joe Alwyn And Having Children

Taylor Swift‘s new Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” premiered on Friday and proved to be a raw hour and a half-long look into the singer’s struggles and triumphs.

From her decision to go public with her political beliefs to her battles with an eating disorder, no topic is off limits, except one.

When it comes to her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, Swift keeps the romance shrouded in secrecy, offering up her reasoning to viewers.

“I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal balanced grounded life,” she says of the British actor. “And we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

Alwyn came into her life in 2016 after she had a very public feud with Kanye West that caused her to step out of the spotlight. She notes that the beginnings of their relationship were a blissful time for her, even though it may not have seemed like it from the outside looking in. “It was happiness without anyone else’s input,” she says. “We were happy.” She also shares a short excerpt where she runs off stage and into Alwyn’s arms. The pair embrace as the “Harriet” star faces away from the camera. They then walk off together with their arms wrapped around one another.

Photo: Netflix

The decision to keep things private with this relationship is a different move for Swift, who has publicly dated many high-profile stars including Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston.

One topic that comes up several times in the film is the idea of Swift, who recently turned 30, having children.

“There’s a part of me that feels like I’m 57 years old but then there’s a part of me that’s like definitely not ready to have kids, definitely not ready for all this grown-up stuff,” she tells a friend in the studio.

When the friend says that no one is “ready” to have kids and that everyone figures things out as they go, she replies, “I kind of don’t really have the luxury of figuring stuff out because my life is planned two years ahead of time.”

She also shares a sweet dinner with her childhood friend, Abigail Anderson, where they talk about a mutual friend who recently had a child.

“I think you would be an excellent mother, no questions,” Abigail tells her as a smiling Swift replies, “Thanks.”

The documentary has already received praise, garnering a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival. For more, watch the clip below:

