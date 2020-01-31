Duo Transcend Blow ‘AGT’ Judges Away With Roller Skating Performance

You’ve never seen roller skating quite like this.

RELATED: Contortionist Strauss Serpent Freaks Out ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With ‘Insane’ Act

On the latest “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, trapeze artists Duo Transcend took the stage for a truly eye-popping performance.

Wearing roller skates, Mary Ellen Wolfe and Tyce Nielsen did a series of high-flying stunts, including one with a blindfold that had the judges squirming and the audience in awe.

RELATED: 12-Year-Old Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa Returns For ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions

“That duo just transcended a circus act into a full-blown stage show,” Howie Mandel said.

Simon Cowell added, “Tonight you were in control of everything… This was everything, but more than I could have ever hoped for you two, genuinely.”