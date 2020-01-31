Jessica Simpson Doesn’t Care What Ex John Mayer Thinks Of Her New Memoir: ‘I Don’t Think He’ll Be Shocked’

John Mayer once described ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson as “sexual napalm,” and now she’s finally having her say in her new tell-all Open Book.

Chatting about the upcoming memoir with the New York Times, Simpson, 39, said that she didn’t bother to inform Mayer of what she’d written about him ahead of publication.

“I don’t think he’ll be shocked,” she told the Times. “He knows these stories.”

Asked how she would feel if Mayer, 42, tried to use what she’s written about him for his own PR purposes, she responded simply, “I don’t care.”

According to the Times, reps for Mayer didn’t respond to a request for comment.

One of the more shocking revelations in Simpson’s memoir is when she writes about undergoing therapy years after the relationship ended and realizing Mayer didn’t love her but was instead obsessed with her.

“Ooh, that broke me in half!” she admitted. “And that’s years into being married and having kids. And it was like, ‘Wow. I did this all for obsession? This was his way of loving me?’ I think that it just never clicked until it was just blatantly said to me: That’s not love.”

Jessica Simpson’s Open Book will be released on Feb. 4.