Jimmy Fallon Shows Viewers Home Footage Of Louis Tomlinson Starring As Danny Zuko In ‘Grease’

It turns out Danny Zuko is part of the reason Louis Tomlinson caught the music bug.

Tomlinson appeared on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”, where he told Jimmy Fallon about the time he played the iconic “Grease” character in a school production.

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson Has No Issues With One Direction Mates: ‘I Love The Boys’

The One Direction star, who was on the show to promote his debut solo album Walls, shared, “Where I grew up in the north of England, it wasn’t that cool to do plays.

“So, I was a little bit tentative to get involved, but in the end my mom pushed me to do it, and then I got Danny and I absolutely loved it.

“I reckon it gave me the bug. It gave me the [music] bug, I think,” crediting the role partly for his huge success.

Tomlinson then asked, “Are you going to embarrass me and pull a clip up now?”

RELATED: Liam Payne Discusses His Struggles In One Direction

“No, I would never embarrass you and pull a clip up. That would be ridiculous!” Fallon quipped, before adding, “I want to show everyone a clip.”

Watch Tomlinson perform “Walls” below: