A Shirtless Jason Momoa Gets In The Bathtub To Tease His Super Bowl Commercial

You’ve never seen Jason Momoa like this…at least, according to the man himself.

The “Aquaman” star strips down and gets silly in a new teaser for his upcoming Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage Quicken Loans. Momoa has been teasing snippets of the spot featuring him getting “comfortable at home” all week. On Friday, he released a longer version of the teasers.

In a bathrobe, plucking his eyebrows and lounging in a bubble bath with a romance novel and his dog by his side, Momoa practises saying his last name.

“It’s a fun word to say,” Momoa quips.

“Can’t wait for everyone to see me #getcomfortable” he captioned the video shared to his Instagram.