Jonah Hill Almost Flakes Out On Martin Scorsese In Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl Ad

Never forget a party invite from Martin Scorsese.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese Believes Streaming Algorithms Are Ruining The Movie-Watching Experience

On Friday, Coca-Cola unveiled a new Super Bowl ad for its energy drink starring the Oscar-winning director and actor Jonah Hill.

The commercial opens with Martin Scorsese hosting a costume party, but someone is missing. He messages Hill, who is still sitting on his couch, and has apparently completely forgotten about the party invite.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese Isn’t In A Hurry To See ‘Joker’ But He Has Seen Clips From It – ‘It’s Fine’

Soon the story is headline news, with a reporter on TV asking, “Is Jonah Hill going to flake out on Martin Scorsese? The world wants to know.”

Hill finally gets off his couch, sips an energy drink and is ready to party.