Kobe Bryant’s Family Speaks Out On Recent Reports About Fatal Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant’s family is speaking out following Sunday’s tragic helicopter crash.

In a statement through Molly Carter, president of Kobe Inc., Byrant’s family opens up about the media’s use of unnamed sources: “We are disappointed in some media’s broad use of unnamed sources and blind quotes, and remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate.”

It continue, “To this point, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding any personal details surrounding Sunday’s tragedy, including stories related to the family’s previous air travel decisions.”

“We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgement during this difficult time,” Carter added. “These inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, died Sunday after his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, killing seven others.

The Lakers star’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, broke her silence after losing her husband and daughter on Wednesday, taking to Instagram posting a beautiful tribute: “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

