Diplo Drops New ‘Heartless’ Music Video Featuring Julia Michaels and Morgan Wallen

Diplo unveiled a new version of “Heartless” with Julia Michaels and Morgan Wallen, as well as a new music video, Friday.

The video follows Michaels and Wallen, who also featured in the first “Heartless” release, as they battle through a tumultuous relationship.

The clip comes after Diplo took the stage at the 2020 Grammys, playing banjo alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, BTS, and others for a performance of “Old Town Road”.

Diplo teamed up with the Jonas Brothers last year to release “Lonely”.

The music video saw the band sharply dressed, singing in a studio, while Diplo at one point wore a red-white-and-blue western suit upon a horse.

The video began with Diplo apologizing to Joe about “ruining” his wedding.