Kate Middleton Tops 2020 Royal Fashion Icon Survey

Kate Middleton steps out for a visit at the LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School in London in a gorgeous teal coat teamed with black jeans, a cream Sézane Tulio turtleneck sweater and Russell & Bromley booties.

Kate Middleton has been voted a royal fashion icon in a recent public survey.

Tatler published some research conducted by fashion school the Fashion Retail Academy, showing that nearly half of those surveyed, 48 per cent, voted Kate in first place.

The publication stated the Duchess of Cambridge “proved popular across a spread of age demographics.” Meanwhile Meghan Markle “garnered sartorial approval among the under 45 group, with less than 10 per cent of 55+ demographic reporting to having been influenced by her style.”

The Queen was named the third most influential royal fashion icon in the survey.

In terms of the male results, Prince Harry came out on top as the most stylish male with 13.9 per cent of the vote, compared to Prince William’s 11.5 per cent.

However, William was more of a favourite with the 55+ age group.

“By embracing the fashion world and Princess Diana’s often daring style, Kate has learned how to balance trends with tradition, and it’s nice to see that she is keeping tradition alive,” says Principal and CEO of the Fashion Retail Academy, Lee Lucas.

Meghan and Harry hit headlines around the world earlier this month, after announcing they’d be stepping down as senior royals and splitting their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.