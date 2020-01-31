Google’s Top Trending Questions About JLo And Shakira Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance

Anticipation is building for Sunday’s Super Bowl — and, for fans of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, for their much-hyped halftime show.

While fans will have to wait until the big day to see what the women have in store, that hasn’t stopped them from hitting up Google to find out facts about the pair, and about the Super Bowl halftime show in general.

Among the top Google and YouTube searches is Shakira’s music video for her megahit “Hips Don’t Lie”, as curious fans try to guess what tracks the pair will put into their joint set-list. In addition, Google also revealed the top trending questions about the Super Bowl halftime show.

Top Trending Halftime Show Questions

1. Has anyone done the Super Bowl Halftime show more than once?

2. What is Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl set-list?

3. What is the Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl 2020 dance challenge?

4. Who is Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl 2020 surprise?

5. What are the odds of Jennifer Lopez singing Let’s Get Loud?

In addition, YouTube also shared the top 10 most-viewed videos for each artist:

Jennifer Lopez:

Shakira

Shakira and JLo will hit the stage of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2.