Go ‘Behind Celine Dion’s Courage’ With New Apple Music Short Film

Celine Dion is taking fans behind the scenes.

In a new short film “Behind Celine Dion’s Courage”, available exclusively on Apple Music, the Canadian superstar opens up about the making of her latest album Courage.

Apple Music

The film provides an intimate look at the creation of the singer’s first English-language album since the death of her husband René Angélil.

Dion also opens up about the end of her 16-year residency in Las Vegas: “I decided to rebuild my second half. It made me realize that it’s time to try things. It’s time to take risks. Because when you’re in a studio, it’s the perfect time to dream out loud. This is a place for you to explore, and to grow.”