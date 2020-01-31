Ally Brooke Drops New Music Video For ‘No Good’

Ally Brooke is heading out on her own.

On Friday, the former Fifth Harmony singer dropped a new music video for her single “No Good”.

The video for the upbeat, danceable track features Brooke dancing with a man in an empty ballroom.

After Brooke went solo in 2019 she released a number of singles including her debut “Low Key” and “Lips Don’t Lie”.

Meanwhile, Brooke has also announced her first solo tour in North America, kicking off March 6 in Chicago, with a performance in Toronto on March 9.

Tour Dates:

March 6 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

March 9 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

March 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

March 12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

March 14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

March 16 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

March 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

March 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 20 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage

March 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

March 25 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

March 27 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues

March 28 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

March 29 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

March 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura

April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

April 5 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre