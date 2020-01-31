Ally Brooke Drops New Music Video For ‘No Good’

Ally Brooke is heading out on her own.
On Friday, the former Fifth Harmony singer dropped a new music video for her single “No Good”.
The video for the upbeat, danceable track features Brooke dancing with a man in an empty ballroom.
After Brooke went solo in 2019 she released a number of singles including her debut “Low Key” and “Lips Don’t Lie”.
Meanwhile, Brooke has also announced her first solo tour in North America, kicking off March 6 in Chicago, with a performance in Toronto on March 9.
Tour Dates:
March 6 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
March 9 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
March 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
March 12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
March 14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
March 16 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
March 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
March 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
March 20 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage
March 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
March 25 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
March 27 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues
March 28 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
March 29 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
March 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura
April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
April 5 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
April 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre