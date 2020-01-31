Influencers Under Fire For Using Coronavirus Selfies To Win Viral Fame

Coronavirus is trending for all the wrong reasons, but that hasn’t stopped some social media users from trying to capitalize on the deadly outbreak with sexy, cute or “funny” posts that make light of the disease.
YouTube star Logan Paul and many other would-be influencers are now facing backlash for trying to turn a deadly virus into viral fame on social media.
Paul was criticized on Wednesday after posting a photo of himself surrounded by models in gas masks on Instagram. The post included the caption: “f**k the corona virus.”
One user accused Paul of “making jokes at the [expense] of the Chinese people who are suffering.”
“Logan Paul is the human definition of the coronavirus,” one user tweeted.
Paul was in Miami this week to watch a boxing match involving his brother (and fellow YouTube star), Jake Paul. Jake wore a glittery gas mask before the fight.
The Pauls are just two of a number of people using the coronavirus “trend” to promote themselves on social media. The #coronavirus hashtag is largely populated by actual news about the disease, but mixed in among those stories are memes and many photos of people posing in surgical masks while wearing stylish outfits or revealing clothing.
German Instagram influencer @FitnessOskar has come under fire for posting a photo of himself “kissing” a woman while the two are wearing surgical masks.
CORONA-VIRUS | Wir beten, dass es endlich gestoppt wird 🙏 Dieses Bild hat sich tatsächlich mehrmals so abgespielt. Auf öffentlichen Plätzen küssen @healthy_mandy und ich uns nur mit Mundschutz. Wir haben keine Angst vor dem Virus, aber wir tragen dennoch, wie ca. 90% der Menschen hier in Thailand die Masken, um uns nicht anzustecken. Unseren Urlaub genießen wir trotzdem und hoffen, dass dieses Elend bald gestoppt wird! Wir bekommen täglich sehr viele Fragen zum Virus: „Kann man überhaupt noch nach Asien reisen?“ „Sollte ich meinen Urlaub absagen?“ „Haben die Menschen vor Ort Angst?“ „Wie wird hier mit der Katastrophe umgegangen?“ Diese Fragen, und viele mehr, haben wir nun in einem YouTubevideo beantwortet, welches ich euch in meiner Story verlinkt habe. Was denkt ihr über das Virus? Habt ihr Angst? Tragen die Menschen in eurer Stadt auch Mundschutz? Denkt ihr die Situation wird jetzt in den Griff bekommen oder wird sich das Virus weiter ausbreiten? Schreibt eure Meinung in die Kommentare, sie würde mich sehr interessieren. (P.S.: Kein Photoshop) #corona #coronavirus #virus #kiss #kuss #asien #asienurlsub #thailand #phuket #palmen #palmtree #beach #strand
Others have turned coronavirus into a joke about Corona beer, which has nothing to do with the outbreak.
“When it’s the weekend but you don’t want the coronavirus,” user @pauldice91 wrote on Instagram Friday, in a post tagged in Saskatoon, Sask.
The post shows a man wearing a surgical mask, sunglasses and latex gloves. He is sitting at a pub with a plate of chicken fingers and a beer — a Corona — in front of him.
RELATED: We sent your unanswered coronavirus questions to an expert — and we have answers
Several users have been presenting model-like photos of themselves in posts that offer tips for avoiding the new coronavirus.
So sad. #coronavirus 😢😢 There are 81 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it's spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself : 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. 😢😢😢 #prayfortheworld. . . . . . . . . #outbreak #godsaveus #jadapositive # breaking news #pray #mask #cambridgemask #n99 #protectyourself
The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 170 people in China and sickened thousands since the infection was first reported in late 2019. Cases of the disease have since been reported in several countries around the globe, including the United States and Canada.
The World Health Organization declared a global emergency due to the outbreak on Thursday.