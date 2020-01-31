Michael Stipe Once Told Trump To ‘Shut Up’ During A Patti Smith Concert

Michael Stipe had no problem telling Donald Trump to “shut up” when their paths crossed.

Stipe was on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote his new book Our Interference Times: A Visual Record, but the topic turned to Trump who used the former R.E.M member’s song “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” during his campaign.

Colbert questioned Stipe on how he felt about that, to which he encouraged the audience to boo before explaining that thanks to licensing issues they could “respectively” tell Trump to stop using the song even if he doesn’t listen.

Although during another run-in during the 90s, both Stipe and Trump ended up at the same benefit concert at Joe’s Pub in New York. Trump came into the VIP area speaking very loudly and when Patti Smith hit the stage, Stipe had enough and told the real estate mogul to “shut up.”

This caused Trump to leave.