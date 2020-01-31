Cynthia Erivo On Being Only Woman Of Colour In Leading Role For 2020 Oscars Race: It ‘Is A Real Eye-Opener’

Cynthia Erivo wishes she could celebrate with people of colour at this year’s Academy Awards, but she finds herself alone among this year’s nominees.

Erivo, who up for Best Actress at the 2020 Academy Awards, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about her mixed feelings. Erivo is proud to be recognized for her achievements but wishes other women of colour were also considered.

“It is a moment for celebration, but it also is a real eye-opener,” Erivo shared. “It can’t just be me alone. There’s just such good work going on and this may sound fatalistic, but I would hate for people’s work to have gone by and then for us to have looked back and go, ‘Oh, I wish we would’ve given roses,’ when people aren’t there to actually receive them. I don’t want us to do that.”

‘To be in a room and not being able to see other actors [of colour] who are nominated, to not be able to share that with another black actress is saddening,” she continued. “I would love to share this moment with someone else.”

Erivo, 33, earned an Oscars nomination for her portrayal abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet. She is also an Emmy and Grammy Award winner.

The 92nd Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9.