Google Delivers All The Feels With Tearjerker ‘How To Not Forget’ Super Bowl Commercial

Google has unveiled a new commercial set to air in Sunday’s Super Bowl, and it’s a bona fide tearjerker.

The commercial showcases the voice of an elderly man using Google Assistant, with the camera focusing not on the man but on his computer screen as he types “How to not forget.” One suggestion that pops up is “repeat a detail,” and he proceeds to do that.

“Hey, Google, show me photos of me and Loretta,” he says, with photos of the man and his late wife popping up immediately, with Google Assistant helpfully replying, “Here are your photos.”

“Remember? Loretta hated my moustache,” he adds, with Google Assistant telling him, “Okay, I’ll remember that.”

“Remember, Loretta loved going to Alaska! And scallops,” he continues, with a photo of the couple fishing coming on the screen.

Google Assistant then responds with all the stuff he’s told it to remember about his late wife, including that she used to hum show tunes, that her favourite flowers were tulips and that she always used to say, “Don’t miss me too much” and “Get out of the dang house.”

“Remember,” he tells Google Assistant as he leaves to take his dog for a walk, “I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

If that isn’t enough to pull on the heartstrings, Google has revealed that the commercial is inspired by the true story of a Google employee’s grandfather, who provides his voice for the spot.

“At 85, to an audience of millions, he’ll be making his film debut,” Google chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier for him.”

The commercial will make its debut during the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 3.