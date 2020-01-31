‘Hair Love’ Director Matthew A. Cherry Is Inspired To Win Oscar So He Can Continue Kobe Bryant’s ‘Legacy’

Oscar-nominee Matthew A. Cherry is inspired by Kobe Bryant who won in the same category back in 2018.

It was good enough for Cherry just to be nominated for “Hair Love” in Best Animated Short, until he learned of the death of Bryant.

Speaking to the Associated Press about the film which tells the story of an African American father who learns how to style his daughter’s hair for the first time, Cherry said “knowing it is possible” to win after seeing Bryant take home the trophy is enough.

He added, “Sometimes I think people talk about diversity and inclusion. I think the best way for that to make a difference is just to see people that look like you kind of doing jobs you didn’t know existed. … He really just set the bar.”

Cherry hopes to win at the Academy Awards if only to give a “shoutout” to Bryant.

“I know they say awards don’t matter and everything, but I really would love to win, especially since it’s the same category. … I would love to win so I could shout out his name to honour him and continue his legacy,” Cherry said.

Cherry and Bryant’s paths never physically crossed, however, Bryant supported “Hair Love” on social media right after their nomination.

“Let’s go,” he tweeted.

“I had looked forward to meeting him on the circuit. It’s just a tragedy,” Cherry concluded.

~ With files from Associated Press