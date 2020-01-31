Margot Robbie Is A ‘Massive Nerd’ For ‘Harry Potter’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Margot Robbie is obsessed with “Harry Potter”.

Robbie dropped by “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday alongside “Queen & Slim”‘s Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith – she was later joined by Jim Carrey. Robbie, who stars in “Birds of Prey”, spoke to Norton about how her new film is a much-needed refreshment for female nerds.

RELATED: Margot Robbie Has Been Robbed More Than Once

Norton then pulled up an adorable photo of Robbie reading Harry Potter as a kid, eliciting this statement from Robbie: “When it comes to Harry Potter, I’m a massive massive nerd.”

“Do you know what’s particularly pathetic about this picture… a couple things really. Number one: It’s my birthday, that’s how I chose to spend my birthday,” Robbie explained. “Number two: I’m drinking tea. Number three: I’m wearing glasses even though I don’t even need glasses. I lied to the optometrist because I wanted to have glasses like Harry Potter.”

It turns out Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, actually has a connection to the “Harry Potter” movie franchise.

RELATED: Margot Robbie Talks Dealing With Everyday Sexism

“Fun fact, my husband was in the Harry Potter movies,” she said. “He was an extra. When he was a little kid he was one of the Slytherin kid extras.”

“Birds of Prey” premiered Jan. 25 in Mexico City and hits North American theatres on Feb. 7.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP