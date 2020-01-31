‘Fast & Furious’ Cast Premiere ‘F9’ Trailer In Miami With Cardi B, Charlie Puth And More

The “Fast & Furious” gang celebrated the new trailer in style on Friday, with a red carpet event and star-studded concert.

Stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, director Justin Lin and newcomers John Cena and Nathalie Emmanuel were all on hand in Miami to debut the first teaser for “F9” with a killer lineup of performers like Ozuna, Wiz Kalifa and Charlie Puth, who sang their track “See You Again” written for the late “Fast & Furious” alum Paul Walker.

Cardi B was also at the event Friday and helped celebrate the upcoming flick.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

The upcoming ninth film is a sequel to 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” and it’s faster and more furious than ever, featuring Diesel facing off against new villain, Cena.

Michael Rooker will also make his “Fast & Furious” debut with Helen Miren and Charlize Theron reprising their beloved roles.

“F9” will hit big screens on April 9.