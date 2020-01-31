Jim Carrey Sings A Song For Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya received a rare and exclusive gift from Jim Carrey.

RELATED: Margot Robbie Is A ‘Massive Nerd’ For ‘Harry Potter’

Carrey dropped by “The Graham Norton Show” couch on Friday to join fellow guests Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith and Margot Robbie. Carrey heaped praise unto Kaluuya and then shared a little secret with him.

“I really, really enjoyed ‘Get Out’ and everything you do is fantastic,” Carey told Kaluuya. “I made a song for you, actually.”

The crowd laughed and a confused Kaluuya replied, “What do you mean? What do you mean?” as he leaned away from Carrey. The Candian actor then began to sing Kaluuya’s name to the tune of “Hallelujah”.

RELATED: Jim Carrey Is Through With Making Anti-Trump Art

Carrey stars in the new animated film “Sonic the Hedgehog”, which premieres Feb. 14 in theatres. He will also star in season two of “Kidding” premiering Feb. 9.