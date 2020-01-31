Rainn Wilson Stars In Little Caesars’ First Super Bowl Ad

Rainn Wilson has the honour of starring in Little Caesars’ first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

In the ad “The Office” star plays the CEO of Sliced Bread Inc, but is shocked to hear what people have to say about the pizza chain’s new delivery service.

One customer states, “Little Caesars’ delivery, that’s the best thing since sliced bread.”

Wilson’s character isn’t having any of it. “We got a problem, there’s a new best thing,” he responds. Although, he quickly realizes that maybe that isn’t true when he catches his employees eating the pizza and chaos pursues.

“I mean, we had a stunt woman riding an ostrich,” he told Adweek. “Nothing says Super Bowl commercial like someone riding an ostrich around the set. It was nuts.”

A 30-second clip will play during Sunday’s Super Bowl, but an extended version can be viewed above.