Jessica Biel Sends Birthday Wishes To Justin Timberlake: ‘You Somehow Grow Up Without Growing Old’

Jessica Biel is paying tribute to husband Justin Timberlake for his 39th birthday.

The actress posted four photos on Instagram along with the caption, “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much.”

The photos included two of them walking, one of Timberlake in a cap and gown and another of them in Halloween costumes.

The pictures might paint a perfect life but it wasn’t long ago that Timberlake was caught holding hand with his “Palmer” co-star when he was drunk after filming in New Orleans.

Timberlake issued a statement after the fact insisting that “nothing happened”, adding “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”