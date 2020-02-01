Taylor Swift Responds After Comedian Nikki Glaser Apologizes For Body Shaming Joke

Nikki Glaser regrets commenting on Taylor Swift’s body.

“Miss Americana” — the documentary about Swift — has earned strong reviews since its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Jan. 23. The film was subsequently released on Netflix on Jan. 31. Glaser plays a small role in the film. A small snippet of her is included in a montage of highly-critical comments about Swift. Glaser’s comment had to do with Swift being “too skinny.”

On Friday, Glaser took to social media to apologize for the 5-year-old remark.

“I love Taylor Swift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of a**hats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year,” Glaser said. “It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music.”

“This quote should be used as an example of ‘projection’ in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you’re familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years,” she continued. “I was probably ‘feeling fat’ that day and was jealous.”

Glaser said she received a couple of death threats over the statement, but she totally gets it.

“I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me,” Glaser wrote. “I only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get.”

Following Glaser’s post, Swift herself issued a comment in response, telling Glaser, “I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves. I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve strugged with. Sending a massive hug.”

Glaser’s comments were first featured in the film’s trailer last week. “Miss Americana” is also playing in select theatres.