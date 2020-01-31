L.A. Lakers To Give Out 20,000 Kobe Bryant Jerseys At Friday’s Game

Everyone in Staples Center on Friday will have the chance to stand united in honour of Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers have organized a Kobe Bryant jersey to be draped over each seat in the arena, approximately 20,000 jerseys in all, per TMZ. Fans attending Friday’s game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers will get to keep the jerseys.

One half of the arena will get a #8 Bryant jersey and the other half will receive #24 Bryant jerseys. That is far from the only tribute the Lakers have planned.

The last seats that Bryant and his daughter Gianna sat in before the crash had their own special jerseys, along with flowers placed on them.

Bryant’s jersey numbers will be added to the court design with his initials “K.B.” on the baseline. Players will be wearing a jersey patch adorned with Bryant’s initials as well. A moment of silence and video tributes are also expected to be featured.

Usher was one of the first at the Staples Center where he took in the moment during some quiet reflection.

The Lakers will welcome the Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.