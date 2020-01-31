Andy Cohen Tributes Kelly Ripa From Saving Him From Skin Cancer

Andy Cohen has Kelly Ripa to thank after she spotted a suspicious mark on his upper lip.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host was on Jenny McCarthy‘s SiriusXM radio show where he recalled how Ripa came up to him at an art opening and pleaded with him to go see a doctor.

“There was a dot on my lip that I had for a while that I was not paying attention to,” Cohen said.“Kelly came up to me and goes, ‘What’s happening with your lip?’ She goes, ‘Get that checked out today. That is skin cancer.’”

After his conversation with Ripa, Cohen went to the doctor.

“I went and got it checked out,” he remembered. “It was malignant melanoma.”

Cohen had the spot removed, has to visit a dermatologist twice a year and has to be “extra careful” about how much time he spends in the sun.

During his interview, Cohen did have two bandages on his face after getting something “hacked off” but he wouldn’t go into any further detail.