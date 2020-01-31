Grimes Admits She Is ‘Woefully Ill-Prepared’ Before Having Her 1st Child

There is only so much one can do to prepare for parenthood and Grimes is experiencing that pressure first-hand.
The “Oblivion” singer is carrying her first child with partner Elon Musk. Grimes, 31, opened up about the pressures of pregnancy in a candid Instagram post.
RELATED: Grimes Reveals She And Elon Musk Are Expecting Their First Child
“Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha… how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?” she asked her followers. “I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal.”
View this post on Instagram
Fake or real? Haha. Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha… how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like 🤍🐁🍼 I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh
“Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 weeks. What were yall’s experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cause I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be.”
RELATED: Grimes Studies ‘The Art Of War’ In ‘Violence’ Music Video
Grimes received plenty of helpful advice and support from her fanbase.
“I just didn’t really understand what I was getting into,” she revealed. “It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas though, but anything physical is hard.”