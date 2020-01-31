Grimes Admits She Is ‘Woefully Ill-Prepared’ Before Having Her 1st Child

There is only so much one can do to prepare for parenthood and Grimes is experiencing that pressure first-hand.

The “Oblivion” singer is carrying her first child with partner Elon Musk. Grimes, 31, opened up about the pressures of pregnancy in a candid Instagram post.

“Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha… how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?” she asked her followers. “I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal.”

“Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 weeks. What were yall’s experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cause I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be.”

Grimes received plenty of helpful advice and support from her fanbase.

“I just didn’t really understand what I was getting into,” she revealed. “It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas though, but anything physical is hard.”