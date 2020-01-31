Jennifer Lopez Gives Off Sophia Loren Vibes In New Guess Campaign

Guess released their newest campaign on Friday featuring Jennifer Lopez.

In the pictures, Lopez, 50, stuns in a floral dress reminiscent of Sophia Loren.

“Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign,” Lopez said last week. “The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the 60s, mixed with Madonna from the 80s, mixed with Sophia Loren.”

The face of Guess added, “It’s so much fun to get into the character and to make that happen. The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer back for a second campaign with Guess and Marciano,’ said Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer. “Jennifer continues to push boundaries in the music, fashion and film industries and represents everything a Guess Girl is – confident, sensual and adventurous. This campaign shines a spotlight on Jennifer’s natural beauty and showcases exactly why she is celebrated as a true icon.”

Lopez will be joined by Shakira on Sunday as the two perform during Pepsi’s Super Bowl Half-time show.