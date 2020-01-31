‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Explains Why Moon Angell Moved Her Stuff Into Beth Chapman’s Closet

Duane Chapman is shedding light on why his girlfriend, Moon Angell, moved her belongings into Beth Chapman’s closet.

Duane, better known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter”, joined “Dr. Oz” with his girlfriend, Angell, who served as the Maid of Honour at the Chapmans’ wedding. Angell said Duane was supremely emotional anytime he walked by Beth’s wardrobe.

“Here’s what happened,” Angell said. “When I got into the house, he would walk by the closet and bawl, and walk by the closet and bawl, and shut the door and then open the door.”

“Then he would go in, I think this is pretty intimate, but he would smell Beth and he would go in there and sit down and cry and cry and cry,” she added.

Eventually, Duane asked Angell to take Beth’s belongings out.

“So it wasn’t a negative thing,” Angell shared. “It was because he just couldn’t do it anymore.”

“I walked by and it was empty, and I’m like, “Oh, God,”‘ Duane chimed in. “I said ‘Moon, put some of your stuff in there.’ She said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Moon, it’s an order.'”