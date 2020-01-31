Diane Kruger Just Melted Our Hearts With This Rare Video Of Her Daughter Walking

Welp, our hearts have sufficiently melted.

Diane Kruger shared the most adorable — and for her, very rare — video of her 1-year-old daughter via Instagram on Thursday.

The short clip shows her baby girl holding her own as she walks down a sidewalk while clutching a Mickey Mouse doll.

The little girl is wearing a unicorn-and-castle black puffer jacket, khaki pants and pink velcro sneakers in the vid, with the hood of the coat covering her face. Her dad, Norman Reedus, is dutifully following right behind his girl, who is very clearly good on her own and doesn’t need any help exploring.

“How is she pounding the pavement already 😭😭😭😭 !!” Kruger, 43, captioned the video. “Baby girl don’t grow up so fast 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢@bigbaldhead.”

Last August, the “Inglorious Basterds” star shared a photo of Reedus holding their daughter up on his shoulders, which she captioned, “Everything I’ll ever need.”

The couple has kept their little girl’s life very private. Neither Kruger nor Reedus have revealed her name publicly, nor did they make a public announcement of her birth. They have, however, shared a few sweet photos of their little lady over the past year, always being careful to hide her face.

Reedus, 51, and Kruger welcomed their daughter in late 2018. The “Walking Dead” star also has one adult son, Mingus, with his ex, Helena Christensen. The German-American actress previously dated Joshua Jackson for 10 years, and the actor is now expecting his own bundle of joy with wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

