Harry Styles Pre-Super Bowl Concert With Lizzo Cancelled As Miami Hit With Massive Storm, Crowd Evacuated

Harry Styles and Lizzo sing their hearts out at the Super Bowl SiriusXM Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.

Harry Styles’ Miami concert with Lizzo on Friday night was scrapped minutes before it was scheduled to begin when a massive storm hit.

According to Fox News, Styles’ concert was to take place at Meridian at Island Gardens, a venue on Watson Island, situated between Miami and Miami Beach along the MacArthur Causeway.

RELATED: Harry Styles Joins Lizzo On Stage For Epic ‘Juice’ Performance

Styles took to Twitter to explain the situation to disappointed fans, informing that because there’s “a severe storm on the way,” the “fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances.”

To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 1, 2020

Pepsi, which was sponsoring the show, also tweeted an apology, explaining that the concert had to “be cancelled due to extreme weather,” with authorities ordering “a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues.”

As ordered by the Miami Fire Dept, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to unfortunately be canceled due to extreme weather. This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologize to the fans. — Pepsi (@pepsi) February 1, 2020

Fans shared footage from the cancelled event, with some walking through ankle-deep water to make it to the exit, while others complained about inadequate facilities. Meanwhile, some wondered why event organizers waited until minutes before showtime to cancel, given that the severe weather had been predicted hours earlier.

Apparently fans are being evacuated because of an upcoming storm pic.twitter.com/d2PaTYlPA4 — HS Updates (@StylesHUpdates) February 1, 2020

@OfficialJoelF i Went to the @pepsi show to see @Harry_Styles @lizzo and this is what i had to go through to find an uber because they forced us out in the storm 🙃 didn't even get to see Harry preform 😭 pic.twitter.com/Gx5bYwgvgV — Mariah☯ (@Mariah_moreno14) February 1, 2020

Sorry for the inconvenience. But the concert you went to is not on Miami Beach. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 1, 2020

That “we just endured fyre festival 2.0 but this trash bag is a vibe” look pic.twitter.com/Lv2lKoDSUQ — Brittany ⚓️ (@brittanyemond23) February 1, 2020

Fans refusing to leave after bad weather cancelled @Harry_Styles concert in Miami. (🎥: @97Yaeko) pic.twitter.com/M7VocnvyGb — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 1, 2020

WTH WITH THIS EVENT?!!! @Harry_Styles never showed up. Guests were sent out of the venue under extreme weather conditions; no bathrooms available no water available; no ride shares available! WTH!! #HarryStyles #Miami #meridian #planetpepsi #planetpepsizerosugar #SuperBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/3nQzBSzTbL — LISSETTE ROZENBLAT – MOMMYWARRIOR © (@MommyWarrior) February 1, 2020

The Pepsi show was cancelled before Harry’s set due to extreme weather warnings in Miami. Please stay safe on the way back if you are at the show.#HarryStyles

pic.twitter.com/Bh4JL1Ak6Q — Harry Styles Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) February 1, 2020

gov ball 🤝 harry styles miami Attention: extreme weather is approaching. Please leave the venue even though the venue is on an island that is beginning to flood because of the rain and you have no way off. Tonight's show has been canceled. Thanks :) — sam! (@samcsch) February 1, 2020

According to Fox News, Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform at the same venue on Saturday night; no word yet on whether that show will likewise be cancelled.