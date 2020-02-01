Harry Styles Pre-Super Bowl Concert With Lizzo Cancelled As Miami Hit With Massive Storm, Crowd Evacuated

Harry Styles’ Miami concert with Lizzo on Friday night was scrapped minutes before it was scheduled to begin when a massive storm hit.
According to Fox News, Styles’ concert was to take place at Meridian at Island Gardens, a venue on Watson Island, situated between Miami and Miami Beach along the MacArthur Causeway.
Styles took to Twitter to explain the situation to disappointed fans, informing that because there’s “a severe storm on the way,” the “fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances.”
Pepsi, which was sponsoring the show, also tweeted an apology, explaining that the concert had to “be cancelled due to extreme weather,” with authorities ordering “a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues.”
Fans shared footage from the cancelled event, with some walking through ankle-deep water to make it to the exit, while others complained about inadequate facilities. Meanwhile, some wondered why event organizers waited until minutes before showtime to cancel, given that the severe weather had been predicted hours earlier.
According to Fox News, Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform at the same venue on Saturday night; no word yet on whether that show will likewise be cancelled.