Miles Teller Had To Submit A Written Report To Tom Cruise After ‘Top Gun’ Flight Training

“Top Gun: Maverick” stars Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro and Glen Powell are in Miami promoting the upcoming sequel ahead of Super Bowl LIV, and were interviewed by Miami’s WSVN News.

Discussing the film, which comes out in June, Teller joked, “I don’t even know if I’m still in it.”

Added Barbaro: “Yeah, yeah… TBD.”

Getting serious, Teller revealed that appearing in a “Top Gun” sequel is like a dream come true. “I’ve been wanting to make this movie my entire life,” he said. “There’s a lot of pressure to live up to the original, and we made the heck out of this movie. Just the aerial footage alone is going to be unlike anything anybody’s ever seen. We’re actually in the F-18s. There’s really no green screen. It’s high octane, man. It’s gonna be, can I say ‘badass?’”

Teller also shared his admiration for star Tom Cruise, revealing just how detail-oriented he is.

“He was so dialled in to everything we were doing,” Teller said. “After every flight, we had to give a full-on written report that went directly to Tom. Tom could play all of our parts in this movie, and it’d be the most thrilling thing you’ve ever seen.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” flies into theatres on June 26.