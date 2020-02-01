Ewan McGregor And Jimmy Fallon Get Messy In The Latest ‘Point Pleasant Police’ Sketch

Ewan McGregor dropped by “The Tonight Show” on Friday, and things got messy when host Jimmy Fallon enlisted the “Fargo” star to join him in the latest edition of “Point Pleasant Police Department”.

For the uninitiated, “Point Pleasant Police Department” is a fake 1980s cop show in which Fallon has ostensibly co-starred with such celebs as Jon Hamm, Bill Hader and Jake Gyllenhaal. The actual point of the sketch, however, is to have Fallon and his guests fill their mouths with various food and beverages and say “Point Pleasant Police” and similar phrases consisting of words beginning with the letter P in order to send that food spraying in each other’s faces.

In the first part of the sketch, Fallon stuffs his mouth with oatmeal while his fake moustache comes partly unglued, sending him into a giggle fit.

Later, Fallon is chowing down on a plate of spaghetti as McGregor’s cop character slugs some coffee before complaining that “Some punk parked his Prius in my place.” As the food flies, Fallon responds, “That peeves my pickle.”

A third segment ups the ante with even more food, including milkshakes, peach pie and whipped cream, all of which ultimately winds up all over the pair.

For old time’s sake, check out Alec Baldwin’s 2013 appearance on “Point Pleasant Police Department”.